CROWN POINT — As someone commented, “It’s a great way to feed your kids for free.”
It’s also a fair food lover’s dream come true, or a competition not for the faint of tummy.
The fair food eating contest at the Lake County Fair brought together some young and not-so-young appetites for a Friday lunch of elephant ears, corn dogs, ears of corn and iced tea. Whoever finished those four items first or scarfed down the most within a few minutes was the winner.
“We tried to go with quantity,” explained Mike Fraley, head of special events for the fair, “but it got a little messy.”
Conrad Kerosky, 31, of Lowell, came pumped up for his first-time competition on his way to claiming the 16-and-older title.
"I saw an ad for it on Facebook and I love fair food,” Kerosky said. "I’ve been in training 31 years for this."
Given 10 minutes to finish the fair food, Kerosky claimed first place by finishing everything in 7 minutes, 40 seconds. Runner-up Marcelino Gutierrez of Griffith finished his plate in 9 minutes, 30 seconds.
As to strategy, Kerosky explained, “Eat the corn dog first. Keep drinking. Save the elephant ear for last.”
Gutierrez, 20, said he finished by “forcing it down.”
Tyler Robertson, who like Gutierrez works maintenance at the fair, came in third, despite not touching his elephant ear.
Robertson described his eating approach as “slow and steady.”
To add to the showcase tent atmosphere, contestants ate to the Jeopardy! theme music and Weird Al Yankovic’s "Eat It."
Competition began with the 9-15 age group. Contestants, offered ketchup and mustard for their corn dogs, were told they could eat the food in any order.
However, as Fraley noted, “If you’re getting sick, please stop. We’ve been there before.”
While most of the younger eaters started munching on elephant ears, eventual champion Jonny Sorensen, of Crown Point, took a different approach. He started with the corn and corn dogs, then attacked the remaining elephant ear.
Aside from a little tea remaining in the can, Sorensen finished everything.
“I wanted to develop a pattern to get everything down,” said Sorensen, 13, an eighth grader at Taft Middle School. “I started with corn, which is easier to get down. Then I worked on the corn dog and elephant ear. Because of the gluten, it’s more difficult to get down my stomach.”
Sorensen added, “It was fun. The food was really good.”
The younger age group had seven minutes to finish everything. Also, while older contestants had one large ear of corn, younger competitors had two small ears.
Runners-up in the 9-15 age group were Hayley Kralek, 14, of Grant Park, Illinois, in second place and Farrah Muehlman, 7, of Crown Point, in third. Muehlman just nipped her friend, Makenzie Einspahr, 8, of St. John by 10 ounces.
“It was good,” said Muehlman, a first-time contestant. “I liked the corn.”