WHITING — The competition was tough. The heat was intense. And the pierogi, well, they were cooked to melt in your mouth.
Fifteen contestants from Goshen to Chicago entered the pierogi-eating contest Sunday at the 25th annual Pierogi Fest.
Three minutes later, James “Fluffy” Parten, of Hammond, emerged victorious, having downed 24 of the ethnic dumplings.
“I don’t feel bad,” Parten said after his first pierogi-eating contest. “I could have had 25.”
Seated next to Parten was Mark O’Drobinak, of Whiting, a contestant since 1996. O’Drobinak finished second, eating 23 pierogi. He was a runner-up in 2018, eating 24 pierogi.
“These pierogies are perfect,” O’Drobinak said. “They’ve got potato and butter, and who doesn’t like potato and butter?”
Speaking as a pierogi veteran, O’Drobinak said the key to finishing the contest is having more than one pierogi in your mouth at a time.
Coming off a runner-up finish in the pierogi toss competition won by Matt and Andrea Michaels of Valparaiso, O’Drobinak and Parten, both in their "Duck Dynasty" beards, appeared ready to battle each other in the eating contest.
“I did not pace him,” O’Drobinak said of his buddy Parten.
“I’m only here today because of him,” said Parten, pointing to O’Drobinak.
The pierogi-eating rules are simple enough. All competitors had to be at least 18 years old. Each contestant starts with a plate of five pierogi, all filled with mashed potatoes. Anyone who needed more had only to raise his/her hand. Each contestant had a bottle of water to wash down the pierogi.
Things were a little different when the competition began a quarter of a century ago, festival co-founder Marty Dybel said.
“Twenty-five years ago, we used Sprite as a chaser,” Dybel said, admitting the carbonated drink may not have set well with some tummies. “We did clean the parking lot a couple times.”
Tierni Lurie of Cary, Illinois, was the lone female contender.
“This was my first time, and it was OK,” Lurie said. “I’m pregnant, so I was hoping my baby would help out. She didn’t.”
Dressed as the emperor Kublai Khan, Dan Shih, of Hammond, was competing for the fourth time in the contest sponsored by Strack & Van Til Supermarkets.
After finishing two dozen last year, Shih finished Sunday with 18 to his credit.
“I don’t know,” Shih said. “I ate less this year even though I had an extra minute.”
Kenneth Ladien, of Chicago, ate 12 pierogi. He has downed 18-20 in past competitions, but his mind may have been elsewhere Sunday. He was competing as a tribute to his late fiancee Lydia Jarabak, who died earlier in the week.
“She was a teacher, very compassionate and 100% trustworthy,” Ladien said of the late woman.
Having competed several times over the past 20 years, Ladien said there is a strategy.
“Come hungry,” he said. “I had no breakfast but one orange.”
Among those watching the fun contest was Tom Dabertin, chairman of the event and a co-founder of Pierogi Fest.
The pierogi-eating contest, Dabertin commented, is “always a lot of fun. The weather was excellent and everyone was having a great time. We’re extremely happy.”