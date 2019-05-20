A contract worker was crushed to death while working on a sign at Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage in Dyer, police said Monday.
Terry Mirkov, 62, of Crete, Illinois, was found unresponsive inside the bucket lift of his utility van just after 11 a.m. Sunday.
Mirkov, the owner of Skyline Signs, was repairing the sign in front of Pop’s when the van began to roll backwards, according to Dyer police, who obtained surveillance video of the incident. He became wedged between the bucket and the sign and suffered fatal injuries, police said.
“This movement ultimately pinned Terry Mirkov against the sign and rear of the bucket causing internal injuries,” Dyer Police Chief David Hein said in a news release. “The Ford van was unoccupied and running at this time, and is believed to have slipped out of gear and into reverse.”
The Lake County Coroner pronounced Mirkov dead at the scene. A subsequent autopsy ruled the death as accidental, according to police.