Convicted felon to serve more prison time for pistol-whipping man, possessing gun

CROWN POINT — A Gary man must report to jail Friday morning to begin serving a four-year prison sentence for pistol-whipping a man in 2019 and carrying a gun despite a previous conviction for reckless homicide.

Robert Lacy, 32, also must serve two years on probation after his release from prison, according to his plea agreement.

Lacy previously served prison time for fatally shooting his brother, 33-year-old Gregory Lacy, during a fight in September 2010 in the 1700 block of Polk Street in Gary.

Lacy admitted in his latest plea agreement to beating a man's head with a handgun Nov. 28, 2019, in the 700 block of Tennessee Street.

He also admitted he was a felon in possession of a handgun during a traffic stop July 25, 2018, near 35th Avenue and Tennessee Street in Gary.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Reginald Marcus and defense attorney Cipriano Rodriguez asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas to accept Lacy's plea agreement and sentence according to its terms.

Lacy declined to make a statement on his own behalf.

Cappas granted Lacy's request to turn himself in Friday, in part because he cared for his children and needed to make arrangements for their e-learning.