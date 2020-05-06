You are the owner of this article.
Convicted former Chicago schools chief leaves prison
Convicted former Chicago schools chief leaves prison

Barbara Byrd-Bennett

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett speaks at a news conference in Chicago on Oct. 12, 2012.

 M. Spencer Green, file, AP

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett has left a federal prison where she was serving a sentence after pleading guilty in a multimillion-dollar kickback scheme.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that records indicate that the 70-year-old Byrd-Bennett left the federal prison in West Virginia where she was serving a 4 1/2-year prison sentence.

Byrd-Bennett, who still remains technically in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, was reassigned to a halfway house in Ohio, as part of an initiative announced in April by Attorney General William Barr to release inmates at the end of their sentence or are at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus because of their age or medical conditions.

The Bureau of Prisons still projects Byrd-Bennett's official release date as June 28 of next year.

In 2016, Byrd-Bennett pleaded guilty to fraud charges for her part in a scheme that steered $23 million in no-bid contracts to two education firms for a more than $2 million kickback.

She was sentenced to prison the next year and reported to the minimum security facility in West Virginia later that year.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

