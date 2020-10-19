Cook County budget for 2021 holds line on taxes, promises improved transit for South Side, south suburbs

CHICAGO — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle's proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year has good news for county taxpayers in general, and for residents of the south suburbs and Chicago's South Side in particular.

Preckwinkle's $6.9 billion budget plan unveiled on Thursday includes no new taxes.

It does feature support for improved Pace bus service, and lower fares for the Metra Electric and Rock Island commuter rail lines under Fair Transit South Cook, a three-year pilot program.

According to a news release, the county is working with Metra and Pace with the goal of launching the pilot project with lower rail fares early next year.

"The goal is to increase service and decrease costs for some of our community's most underserved residents who experience longer commute times than North Side residents and who may spend up to half of their income on transportation expenses," Preckwinkle said in the release. "Now is the time, given the economic challenges from COVID-19, to showcase our commitment to equity by addressing the critical need in the communities most severely impacted by the pandemic."