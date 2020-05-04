You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cook County deputy dies of complications of COVID-19
topical alert urgent

Cook County deputy dies of complications of COVID-19

Virus Outbreak Illinois Daily Life

A pedestrian waits in silhouette for a Chicago Transit Authority bus as several COVID-19 public service messages are projected on screens at the bus stop Thursday in Chicago.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — A longtime member of the Cook County Sheriff's Office died on Sunday of complications of the coronavirus, officials announced.

Deputy Richard O'Brien, a 25-year veteran of the department who was most recently assigned to the Civil Process Division in Skokie, is the second member of the department to die after testing positive for the virus. The other was a correctional officer, Sheila Rivera, who worked in the jail, where hundreds of detainees and jail staffers have tested positive and where six detainees have died.

O'Brien chose to keep working after he was diagnosed in January with leukemia — a decision that his wife said she tried to talk him out of.

“I actually asked him not to go to work but he just couldn't not,” Cindi O'Brien told WLS-TV in Chicago last week after doctors put her husband on a ventilator. "He’s like, ‘I can’t let leukemia win.'”

In a statement released after O'Brien's death, the sheriff's office said the 53-year-old deputy “earned the respect of his peers and supervisors for always asking to be assigned to the frontline and for going the extra mile.”

According to the sheriff's department, O'Brien is survived by his wife and three children.

Gallery: Protesters circle Westville Correctional Facility

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

EDITORIAL: Don't fail Hanover schools this time
Editorial

EDITORIAL: Don't fail Hanover schools this time

  • Updated

"Voters residing within the Hanover Community School Corp. must show their support in the upcoming June 2 primary election for a funding referendum that the top-performing, but financially struggling, school district seeks."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts