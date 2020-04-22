Cook County Jail detainees charged with attacking officers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Two Cook County Jail detainees have been indicted on attempted murder charges after they allegedly took part in an attack on three correctional officers last week, prosecutors said.

According to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, a grand jury on Tuesday handed up indictments against Dante Jeffries and Sharelle Sims for their role in what appeared on surveillance video to be a brutal attack that left two of the correctional officers unconscious and sent the third one to the hospital with serious injuries.

Jeffries and Sims are also charged with aggravated battery, aggravated kidnapping and possession of contraband. They are scheduled to be arraigned on May 5, the state’s attorney’s office said.

The attack occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on April 14 at the Chicago jail, where the coronavirus has killed six inmates and an officer. After an officer let Jeffries out of his cell to get water, Jeffries attacked the officer from behind and forced him into his cell, according to the sheriff’s office, which released a video of the attack. When the officer managed to escape the cell, Jeffries knocked him down and choked him until he lost consciousness.