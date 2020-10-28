Cook County offering $600 payments to residents struggling to pay bills amid pandemic

CHICAGO — With action stalled on additional federal stimulus payments to individuals, Cook County is stepping in to fill the gap.

On Monday, Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the Cook County COVID-19 Recovery Resident Cash Assistance Program, which will distribute $2.1 million to suburban residents struggling to pay bills during the pandemic.

The county is using funds obtained via the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide one-time payments of $600 to about 3,000 households, Preckwinkle said in a news release.

To be eligible, suburban Cook County residents must have an income no more than 250% of the federal poverty level as of March 1.

To apply for the payment, suburban Cook County residents must provide:

A government-issued identification card that includes a current address, or two alternative forms of identification;

Proof of hardship caused by unpaid leave, care for vulnerable or infected relatives or loss of wages due to business or school closures;

Proof of household income meeting the program requirements;

Bank account information for those seeking direct deposit.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Nov. 6.