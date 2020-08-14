Cook County prosecutors announce charges in looting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Cook County's state’s attorney’s office on Thursday announced 42 people have been charged with felonies in connection with the looting of stores along the city’s premier retail street that occurred earlier this week.

Prosecutors said among the charges filed include one for attempted murder and 28 for burglary and looting, in addition to aggravated battery, resisting a police officer, theft and criminal damage to property.

“I am committed to keeping our communities safe and continuing to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to demand accountability and seek justice for the people of Cook County,” State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said in a statement.

Foxx, who is up for reelection later this year, has been criticized as being too lenient after the looting earlier this summer during the fallout from the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Earlier this week, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Foxx should make sure there will be consequences for Monday’s widespread looting.

“Our expectation is that this is going to be treated with the level of seriousness it should be. Period,” Lightfoot said.