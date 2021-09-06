Cook County sheriff launches initiative to solve long-term missing persons cases

CHICAGO — Viola Martin disappeared in 2009, and her family is still seeking answers.

Martin was 56 when she was last seen in Glenwood in December 2009. Her car was later found in Dixmoor.

Her disappearance is one of of the focuses of the Missing Persons Project, an initiative announced last week by Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart.

Resources will be devoted to finding people who disappeared three years ago or more, with an initial focus on missing women, Dart said in a news release.

"These are incredibly challenging cases to solve and behind each of them are family and friends just left devastated and worrying with no answers," Dart said in the release. "The families of these missing women deserve the public's attention and help in trying to find answers."

The project will feature investigators assigned to help with unsolved cases and work with other local agencies.

It aims to revive interest in cases which have faded from the spotlight over the passage of time. Toward that end, cases will be featured on the Sheriff's new Missing Persons website and the office's various social media outlets.