 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cook County sheriff launches initiative to solve long-term missing persons cases
alert urgent

Cook County sheriff launches initiative to solve long-term missing persons cases

Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart

Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart speaks last week during a press conference announcing the launch of the Missing Persons Project, an effort focusing on people who have been missing for three years or more.

 Provided by Cook County Sheriff

CHICAGO — Viola Martin disappeared in 2009, and her family is still seeking answers.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

Martin was 56 when she was last seen in Glenwood in December 2009. Her car was later found in Dixmoor.

Her disappearance is one of of the focuses of the Missing Persons Project, an initiative announced last week by Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart. 

Resources will be devoted to finding people who disappeared three years ago or more, with an initial focus on missing women, Dart said in a news release.

"These are incredibly challenging cases to solve and behind each of them are family and friends just left devastated and worrying with no answers," Dart said in the release. "The families of these missing women deserve the public's attention and help in trying to find answers."

The project will feature investigators assigned to help with unsolved cases and work with other local agencies.

It aims to revive interest in cases which have faded from the spotlight over the passage of time. Toward that end, cases will be featured on the Sheriff's new Missing Persons website and the office's various social media outlets.

Martin's children — Annette Martin-Gilmore, Angela Martin-Fields and Latrina Martin — appreciate the renewed attention for their mother's case.

"We urge anyone with information to please come forward," Latrina Martin said in the news release. "Our mom is loved and missed by all of us."

For more information on the Missing Persons Project or to offer tips on the cases, go to https://www.cookcountysheriff.org/person/, email CCSO.MissingPersons@CCSheriff.org or call 773-674-9490.

Gallery: Street renamed to honor Hammond's first black councilman

A two-block stretch of Cleveland Street has been renamed John H. Parrish Sr. Street in honor of Hammond's first black councilman. 

1 of 9
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Unemployment Boost Comes To An End

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts