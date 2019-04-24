CHESTERTON —Jennifer Martin hosts a flower garden edition of Cookies and Canvas May 3 at the Chesterton Art Center.
Children ages 3-7 can attend from 5-6:30 p.m., and ages 8 and up can attend from 7-8:30 p.m.
The art evening will include an 8" x 10" garden-themed, stretched canvas painting as well as cookies and juice. The cost is $10 per child, or $5 for those who are members of the Chesterton Art Center. All interested students must register and pay no later than May 2.
For a full list of children's art classes, see the website at www.chestertonart.com. The Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St.