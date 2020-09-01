Cop fired for fondling woman during traffic stop, Cal City officials say

CALUMET CITY — A Calumet City police officer has been fired after a woman said he fondled her and made inappropriate comments during a traffic stop before leaving her at the side of the road, police said.
On Tuesday, Calumet City Chief of Police Christopher Fletcher and Calumet City Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush announced the officer, a 12-year veteran of the department, has been fired. Calumet City police are working with Illinois State Police, which is investigating the incident.
The victim, Latoya Thompson, and her attorney, Cannon Lambert, were with the police chief and mayor at City Hall Tuesday for a news conference.
Around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 22, Thompson was driving on Sibley Boulevard when she was pulled over, according to the Calumet City Police Department.
"He flashed his light to get my attention, and pulled me to the side ..." Thompson told NBC 5 Chicago. "He told me to pull over to make sure I was okay."
The officer told her to get out of her car and moments later, he began allegedly making inappropriate comments saying, “You look so, so good.” She said the officer grabbed her thighs and fondled her.
Thompson told NBC the encounter made her feel extremely scared, stating that she “just wanted to make it home.”
When a dispatch order was given to the officer, he left Thompson on the side of the road. Lambert said the officer wasn’t wearing a body camera and his badge number was covered.
“The more I thought about it, the more I knew I couldn’t not say anything,” Thompson told NBC about her decision to speak publicly about the incident.
Thompson made a social media post about what happened, and Qualkinbush and Fletcher reached out to Thompson after the post was brought to their attention.
“So many times, in the climate we’re in now, I wanted to reassure her that this allegation was going to be taken seriously,” Fletcher said. “If the investigation proved credible, we were going to act on it. That’s precisely what happened. I want to thank her again for her courage in letting us know this happened so it never happens again.”
At the news conference, Thompson said she appreciated the response from city and law enforcement officials.
“I really didn’t expect this turnout, but I’m definitely grateful,” Thompson said. “They eased my mind tremendously throughout this whole ordeal. I can’t find the words to thank them, but I really appreciate them.”
As Illinois State Police continue the investigation, Fletcher said Calumet City police will remain in contact with Thompson and her attorney. Further information, including the officer’s identity, was not released as of Tuesday evening.
