Cop fired for fondling woman during traffic stop, Cal City officials say

When a dispatch order was given to the officer, he left Thompson on the side of the road. Lambert said the officer wasn’t wearing a body camera and his badge number was covered.

“The more I thought about it, the more I knew I couldn’t not say anything,” Thompson told NBC about her decision to speak publicly about the incident.

Thompson made a social media post about what happened, and Qualkinbush and Fletcher reached out to Thompson after the post was brought to their attention.

“So many times, in the climate we’re in now, I wanted to reassure her that this allegation was going to be taken seriously,” Fletcher said. “If the investigation proved credible, we were going to act on it. That’s precisely what happened. I want to thank her again for her courage in letting us know this happened so it never happens again.”

At the news conference, Thompson said she appreciated the response from city and law enforcement officials.

“I really didn’t expect this turnout, but I’m definitely grateful,” Thompson said. “They eased my mind tremendously throughout this whole ordeal. I can’t find the words to thank them, but I really appreciate them.”