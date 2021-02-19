Cop pleads guilty to reduced charge in OWI crash

Carter made the pledge after a Times review of traffic arrests in Lake County in 2014 showed the prosecutor's office won convictions to OWI charges in only 36% of cases. The prosecutor's office pleaded down to reckless driving in 58% of cases.

State law gives prosecutors discretion to reduce OWI charges, but the Times survey of 2014 traffic arrests in neighboring Porter County showed about 81% resulted in an OWI plea or conviction.

Carter said his office has gotten tougher on OWI defendants and now sees a plea or conviction to OWI in 70 to 80% of cases.

Prosecutor: Evidence was weak

Lake County prosecutors still allow defendants to plead guilty to reduced charges in some cases, particularly when there is a chemical test showing the defendant's blood alcohol content was 0.10 or lower or evidence in the case is weak, he said.

In Vander Kam's case, his office agreed to accept a plea to a reduced charge because of "evidentiary issues" and Vander Kam's lack of any prior OWI convictions, he said.

The officer did not see Vander Kam driving, arriving on scene only after the crash, he said.