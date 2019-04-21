EAST CHICAGO — Mayor Anthony Copeland said he is seeking re-election to his third term on a record of rebuilding city that was beset by blight, political corruption and other ills of Northwest Indiana’s urban core.
He is being challenged in the May 7 primary by John Aguilera, a former state representative and Lake County Council representative for the city.
“I’ve taken the city out of $15 million annual budget deficits," Copeland said. "I weaned the city off of its reliance on gaming fees.
“When I started, workers were having (payless) furlough days. Police and firefighters had taken a 5 % pay cut. Now I’m happy to report they’ve received increasing bonuses of between $500 and $1,800 for the last five years and they just received a 2 % pay raise this year.
"Since I’ve been mayor the public and private investment in the city’s infrastructure has been about $300 million.”
He said the city has resurfaced about two-thirds of its streets and restored much of the city’s aging sewers.
He helped broker the Cline Avenue Bridge replacement, which is soon to begin, made improvements to its Lake Michigan marina and invested in the city’s parks.
The mayor said what his opponent promises — bring homeownership to a city where the majority are rental tenants — his administration is delivering.
“When I first started, someone made the comment no one would live in the city of East Chicago. We have provided $10,000 down payment assistance if you buy an existing home, $15,000 if you are a city worker. If you build a new home, you get $25,000, and if you are a city worker, you get $30,000.
“We have put $3 million into this program and have 280 new homeowners in the last four and a half years.
“We have put $7 million in demolition and torn down 648 structures,” he said, adding the city subsidizes new roofing, siding and windows for homeowners.
“The city is changing,” he said.
Copeland said he blew the whistle on the environmental crisis within the city’s West Calumet area and its USS Lead Superfund site.
He said previous administrations have done nothing about dangerously high levels of lead and arsenic contamination in the soil. That forced the evacuation of more than 1,000 residents, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean it up.
“We had pregnant women living there. The housing stock was aging. It would have been a travesty to leave it that way to the next generation. It was probably the hardest decision I’ve made as mayor, but I made it," he said.
“We are challenging the EPA to bring it up to residential standards. They should be close to completion of restorations of Zones 2 and 3, and we will begin putting new housing there this summer.”
Aguilera and Copeland faced off in 2010 for mayor at a caucus of East Chicago Democratic precinct committee members to replace former East Chicago Mayor George Pabey, who was removed from office for public corruption. Copeland won.
Copeland became East Chicago’s first black mayor. He was a steelworker for a dozen years, a city firefighter and also served on the City Council during a time when East Chicago was in decline.
The city’s 2017 population of 28,215 in 2017 is half of those who lived there in 1960, according to U.S. Census data. More than one in three live below the poverty line.
Police logged seven homicides last year. The Indiana Department of Education has given the School City of East Chicago an accountability grade of D. Its enrollment has fallen over the past four years.
East Chicago was a hot bed of public corruption during the long administration of former Mayor Robert A. Pastrick.
In the 1999 spring mayoral primary, the Pastrick administration spent more than $24 million to pour new concrete sidewalks, driveways and patios, and trim trees on private and public property to curry favor with voters.
Federal authorities later convicted three East Chicago city councilmen, a city controller, a parks superintendent and a city engineer, among others, for being part of a scheme to buy votes with the concrete giveaway.
Pastrick never faced criminal charges, but a federal judge did brand Pastrick’s administration as corrupt and ordered Pastrick and former political allies to pay $108 million in damages.
Pastrick’s 2003 Democratic mayoral primary victory was stained by such prodigious vote fraud the Indiana Supreme Court ordered a new primary that Pabey won the following year.
A federal jury later found Pabey guilty of using city funds to remodel a house he bought in Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood.
Pabey’s conviction and removal from office opened the door for Copeland.
Aguilera currently is a public affairs representative for a public employee union.
Aguilera served from 1994 to 2000 as a county councilman and the following six years as a state legislator representing East Chicago. He is one of the few Latinos elected to the Statehouse.
He ran unsuccessfully for state treasurer last year, but boasts that he led the Democratic Party ticket with almost 1 million votes.
Aguilera dismisses, as frivolous, a complaint by Copeland supporters that he doesn’t live in East Chicago, but in Indianapolis, where Aguilera’s wife practices as an attorney and one of Aguilera’s children goes to school.
Aguilera said he frequently works in Indianapolis and Washington D.C., but his family home remains in the 1300 block of Kosciusko Boulevard in East Chicago.
Aguilera faced similar charges more than a decade ago, when he bought a second home in Munster so his daughter could go to Munster schools.
“I’ve never lived or voted anywhere else," Aguilera said. "They like to play the residency game, and I beat it 5-0,” Aguilera said, noting all five county election board members voted in February, to reject a request to remove Aguilera from the May 7 ballot.
Aguilera said he is running again because, “We need to bring back the spirit of unity. I want to bring a private sector mindset and a bedroom community mindset to East Chicago and try to do some stabilization and try to do away with notion we are a transient community," he said.
“We have morale crisis in the fire and police departments and not much respect being given employees from an authoritarian, patronage system that doesn’t need to exist in East Chicago anymore.
“This administration is saying that this is the only way to go. I say we need to move to the next level."
Aguilera said his mission is to dismantle the patronage machine of Pastrick.
“I have already committed to seek term limits for the mayor’s office,” Aguilera promised.
“I will respect the city employee; I will compensate public safety in the top third of Northwest Indiana. Because of the industry in our city, our firemen need to be on the high end. I want them compensated properly. These things have all gone out the window.”
He acknowledges Copeland has revitalized a city that has been in decline since steel mills automated and slashed their payrolls and former residents moved to the suburbs.
“Yes, he has done some bricks and mortar, and I will give him credit for that, but we have lost a sense of community here," Aguilera said. "People do not feel safe coming into our community at night. It didn’t use to be that way and shouldn’t be that way."