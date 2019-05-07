EAST CHICAGO — Voters are staying in Anthony Copeland's corner for another four years.
Unofficial returns from the Lake County Election Board gave the mayor a commanding lead Tuesday night over his Democratic opponent, John Aguilera, a former state legislator hoping to upset the mayor’s re-election bid.
Copeland turned aside a challenger with name recognition who was running on a campaign to reform the city’s patronage political system.
"I'm not going to crow," Copeland said Tuesday night from his victory party. "I'll be right back to work tomorrow because I love my city."
Aguilera served from 1994 to 2000 as a county councilman and the following six years as a state legislator representing East Chicago. He ran unsuccessfully for state treasurer last year, but received more than 900,000 votes in that election.
Aguilera argued in his campaign that East Chicago’s economic development was stymied by a morale crisis within in its public safety departments and the loss of community spirit.
Aguilera was a last-minute filer to run for East Chicago mayor, but his presence clearly generated voter interest. The city’s early voting location was one of the busiest in the county in the 30 days leading up to Tuesday’s primary.
However, Aguilera couldn’t overcome Copeland’s well financed re-election effort.
Copeland raised more than a $250,000 in donations, while Aguilera ran his campaign on $44,000, much of which came from his own pockets.
Copeland said his record in office proved he is building a better East Chicago.
"You guys believed this could be a better, safer place and you didn't let Aguilera fill out my report card," he said Tuesday night. "Everything is in place and we have only one direction to go and that's up."
The mayor said he had put the city’s public finances on a sound foundation by balancing the city budget, unlike the previous administration that had created $15-million, annual budget deficits that forced the city to rely on an unpredictable stream of casino gaming fees.
Copeland said, before taking office almost nine years ago, city employees were experiencing pay cuts and facing payless furlough days. Under his administration they’ve received annual bonuses between $500 and $1,800 in addition to a 2% pay raise this year.
He recounts public and private investment in the city’s infrastructure of about $300 million since taking office, including the resurfacing of about two-thirds of city streets and the restoration of the city’s aging sewers.
Copeland said he helped broker the Cline Avenue bridge replacement, scheduled for completion early next year, made improvements to its Lake Michigan marina and invested in the city’s parks.
Copeland said his administration has increased private home ownership by providing residents a total $3 million in public assistance for down payments on new and existing homes.
Copeland said previous administrations have done nothing about dangerously high levels of lead and arsenic contamination in the soil within the city’s West Calumet area and its USS Lead Superfund site.
He forced the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean it up. He said much of the area should be restored to safety levels expected of residential areas this summer, opening the way for construction of new housing.
This is the second contest between Aguilera and Copeland. The two faced off in 2010 for mayor at a caucus of East Chicago Democratic precinct committee members, who had to replace former East Chicago Mayor George Pabey, who was removed from office for public corruption.
Copeland won, becoming East Chicago’s first black mayor. Before then, he was a steelworker for a dozen years, a city firefighter and also served on the city council.
Copeland will now face Republican Arthur Santos in the Nov. 5 general election and — barring a massive upset — should be elected to his third four-year term in office.
Santos, who was unopposed in Tuesday’s GOP primary, is running for mayor for the sixth time in a decade.
He has been unsuccessful in the previous attempts. The GOP has been unable to muster as many as 300 voters for any candidate in the last two elections. Democrats usually beat their Republican opponents by a 9-to-1 margin.
Copeland argues his administration is a true break from the city’s corrupt past under former mayors George Pabey and Robert Pastrick.
Twenty years ago, the Pastrick administration spent more than $24 million to pour new concrete sidewalks, driveways and patios, and trim trees on private and public property to curry favor with voters.
Federal authorities later convicted three East Chicago city councilmen, a city controller, a parks superintendent and a city engineer, among others, for being part of a scheme to buy votes with the concrete giveaway.
Pastrick never faced criminal charges, but a federal judge did brand Pastrick’s administration as corrupt, and ordered Pastrick and former political allies to pay $108 million in damages.
Pastrick’s 2003 Democratic mayoral primary victory was stained by such prodigious vote fraud the Indiana Supreme Court ordered a new primary that Pabey won the following year.
A federal jury later found Pabey guilty of using city funds to remodel a house he bought in Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood.