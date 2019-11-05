EAST CHICAGO — "Four more years" was the chant Mayor Anthony Copeland heard from those gathered Tuesday night at Club Ki-Yowga, which served as the site of an election night party attended by supporters and family members that included Copeland's wife, Carolyn.
The election lacked drama as the Democrat Copeland squared off once again against Republican challenger Arthur Santos Sr., whom he had defeated in both the 2011 and 2015 general elections.
But Copeland told the crowd although people suggested he had nothing to worry about, he knew better than to take an opponent for granted.
"I told them, remember when Mike Tyson fought Buster Douglas?," Copeland said, recalling an historic heavyweight boxing upset from 1990.
Copeland said he does realize East Chicago residents tend to vote Democrat.
"But at the same time, they spoke in May and now they speak again in November to just tell me to just stay on that path, that they believe that we're doing the right thing," Copeland said.
Copeland, 64, has been mayor since 2010, when he was selected to serve out the remainder of former Mayor George Pabey's term.
Copeland said in his next term he wants to concentrate on the city's infrastructure, a matter he said saw little investment prior to his administration.
"That's probably the greatest need in the city," Copeland said.
Copeland said he also would like to see the minimum wage for city employees continue to increase.
He said the minimum was $7.50 per hour when he took office and that it has climbed to $14 per hour.
He said his goal is not to stop until the minimum wage reaches $15 per hour.
"I think that's a respectable, liveable wage," Copeland said.
Among the supporters who attended the election night party that included food and music was East Chicago Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, who credited Copeland for his efforts to beautify the city and fix streets.
"I think that he's done a great job so far," Orange said. "He's turned our city around."
Whether or not Santos had an election night headquarters was unknown, as he was unable to be reached despite a dozen attempts by The Times prior to the election.