Cornett out of running in Porter County Council contest

VALPARAISO — With four names on the ballot and three chosen as winners, activist Kevin Cornett appeared to be the odd man out in Tuesday’s race for the Democratic nomination for at-large seats on Porter County Council.

Newcomer Susie Talevski was poised to join longtime council members Dan Whitten and Sylvia Graham on the Democratic ticket for the general election.

They will face Republicans Andy Bozak, a former council president; Mike Brickner, a former Valparaiso police chief, and Craig Kenworthy, president of the county Park Board. All three were unopposed in the vote-for-three race for the Republican nomination

Graham said her top two priorities are to promote public safety and support programs that help promote stability and job growth while maintaining fiscal responsibilities of continued low taxes.

Talevski’s top priorities are to preserve the environment by seeking ways the county can use renewable energy and to properly maintain the county infrastructure.

Whitten, who is in his 16th year on the council, serves as chairman the majority of those years. His priorities include public safety, creating jobs through growth and being fiscally responsible.