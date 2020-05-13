Coronavirus cases climb in Region as Indiana ramps up large-scale testing efforts

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Lake County, according to data released Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The total number of deaths reported Wednesday included 132 in Lake County, 13 in Porter County, 12 in LaPorte County, nine in Newton County and one in Jasper County.
Overall, 1,482 Hoosiers have died due to coronavirus statewide, including 38 deaths reported on Wednesday. Statewide, an additional 137 deaths have been categorized as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths reported by Porter County officials was probable.
Deaths reported Wednesday occurred between April 22 and May 12. All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 25,473 have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 409 from a day before, state officials said.
The number of confirmed cases in Lake County rose by 57 during the 24-hour reporting period to a total of 2,588, state officials said.
Lake County's top health officer, Dr. Chandana Vavilala, said last week the county is likely to see an increasing number of positive cases as the supply of coronavirus tests is expanded.
The Gary Health Department reported Tuesday the city has seen a total of 515 positive cases and 16 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported on Tuesday a total of 204 positive cases and six deaths. The city saw 21 new positive cases from Monday.
The Lake County Health Department on Wednesday released the following totals for positive cases in specific communities: Hammond, 421; Crown Point, 278; Merrillville, 236; Dyer, 197; Hobart, 149; Schererville, 119; Munster, 113; Highland, 69; Griffith, 51; "unknown," 50; Cedar Lake, 42; St. John, 40; Whiting, 39; Lowell, 34; Lake Station, 32; "other," 11; Schneider, three; New Chicago, one.
The number of confirmed cases in Porter County rose to 374, up from 367, according to the county Health Department.
Case totals include 163 in Portage Township, 70 in Center Township, 46 in Washington Township, 31 in Westchester Township, 18 in Union Township, 18 in Liberty Township, 11 in Boone Township, six in Porter Township, four in Morgan Township, three each in Pleasant and Pine townships, and one in Jackson Township. The number of cases in Washington Township includes a number of inmates at the Porter County Jail.
Of the 13 deaths in Porter County, seven were in Portage Township, four were in Westchester Township and Center and Liberty townships each have recorded one.
The number of positive cases in LaPorte County rose to 338. up three from the day before, according to state data.
The number of positive cases at Westville Correctional Facility has stabilized in the past few weeks, with a total number of 175 inmates and 92 staff members, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Six deaths at the Westville prison account for half of all deaths in the county, data showed.
The number of positive cases in Newton County rose by one to 68, state officials said. Jasper County had 40 positive cases, state officials said.
Positive cases reported Wednesday occurred between March 23 and May 11, state officials said.
The number of Hoosiers tested for coronavirus rose to 150,522, including 13,456 in Lake County, 2,610 in Porter County, 2,135 in LaPorte County, 666 in Jasper County and 220 in Newton County.
New tests reported Wednesday occurred between March 29 and May 12, state officials said.
Beginning Wednesday, nearly two dozen additional testing sites will open around the state as part of Indiana’s large-scale testing effort for COVID-19. Locations and registration will be added to the COVID-19 testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work should visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing, state officials said.
Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that's at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or a utility bill.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.