Coronavirus cases climb in Region as Indiana ramps up large-scale testing efforts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Lake County, according to data released Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The total number of deaths reported Wednesday included 132 in Lake County, 13 in Porter County, 12 in LaPorte County, nine in Newton County and one in Jasper County.

Overall, 1,482 Hoosiers have died due to coronavirus statewide, including 38 deaths reported on Wednesday. Statewide, an additional 137 deaths have been categorized as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths reported by Porter County officials was probable.

Deaths reported Wednesday occurred between April 22 and May 12. All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 25,473 have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 409 from a day before, state officials said.

The number of confirmed cases in Lake County rose by 57 during the 24-hour reporting period to a total of 2,588, state officials said.