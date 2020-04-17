You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coronavirus claims life of 3rd Chicago police officer
topical alert urgent

Coronavirus claims life of 3rd Chicago police officer

Virus Outbreak Police Funeral

A Chicago Police Department sergeant wears a face mask and gets emotional while standing on West Lawrence Avenue, as only family members were permitted inside Cumberland Funeral Chapels for Chicago Police Officer Marco DiFranco, Thursday, April 9 in Norridge, Ill. 

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — A third Chicago Police officer has died from complications of the coronavirus, the department said on Friday.

Department spokesman Tom Ahern said Officer Ronald Newman, 59, died early Friday morning.

According to Ahern, Newman was a decorated officer, having received 137 awards in his 19 years on the force. He said Newman spent the bulk of his career in the department's 4th District on the city's South Side.

Coronavirus prompts new funeral protocol for Chicago officer
Man punched nurse in coronavirus-related attack, police say

He said Newman is survived by his wife, a civilian police department employee, an adult son and an adult stepdaughter.

Ahern did not immediately know when Newman tested positive. His death comes one week after the April 10 death of 56-year-old Sgt. Cliff Martin. On April 2, 50-year-old Officer Marco DiFranco became the first officer in the department to die after testing positive for the virus.

Gallery: Once-bustling Region sites empty as COVID-19 infects NWI

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts