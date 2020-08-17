Coronavirus clusters erupt at US universities as semester begins

A cluster of COVID-19 cases in a dorm was announced Sunday by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The disclosure marked the fourth such outbreak since the semester began Aug. 10 at the state’s flagship public university campus. The three others were at a dorm, private student housing and a fraternity house.

A faculty committee that advises the administration was scheduled to meet Monday to discuss the situation. The head of the panel warned that the school may have to rethink its decision to hold classes on campus.

“We knew there would be positive cases on our campus. But clusters, five or more people that are connected in one place, are a different story,” Mimi Chapman wrote to the university system's board of governors. “The presence of clusters should be triggering reconsideration of residential, in-person learning.”

The University of Notre Dame reported 58 confirmed cases since students returned to the South Bend, campus in early August. At least two off-campus parties over a week ago have been identified as sources, school officials said.