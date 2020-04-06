Coronavirus deaths in black community 'devastating,' Chicago mayor says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Chicago is launching a health campaign focused on the city's black and brown communities, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday following a media report highlighting the disproportionate number of black residents among those who have died of COVID-19 complications in the city.

Lightfoot called WBEZ's finding that 70% of recorded deaths due to the coronavirus in the city were black residents “devastating.” The radio station’s report said black residents make up 29% of the city’s population.

Lightfoot promised more detail on the city’s plan at an afternoon press conference but said it involves faith leaders, elected officials, neighborhood organizations and health care providers.

“It’s devastating to see those numbers,” Lightfoot said. “And knowing they’re not just numbers, they’re lives. There’s families and communities that have been shattered.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.