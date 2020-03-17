Coronavirus fears fuel spike in sales of guns and ammunition

Specific data on the size of the sales spike will not be available until next month. But already this year, background checks are up considerably over last year. According to data from the FBI, just over 5.5 million background checks were conducted in January and February combined.

Gun sales generally rise in an election year, as they did in 2016. But this past January and February have outpaced 2016 by nearly 350,000.

Betsy Terrell, a 61-year-old resident of Decatur, Georgia, said she thought for years about purchasing a handgun and decided to finally get one after seeing chaos at her local Costco, with long lines and people stockpiling goods.

She feels the metro Atlanta area already has a lot of crime. She's worried that if the economy tanks, crime will rise even more.

“I was beginning to see people acting oddly. That was a little unnerving,” she said. “I feel there's potential political upheaval. ... It's scary. It's only now I've felt this overwhelming need to arm myself to protect myself."

After spending the past couple of weeks stocking up on food, coffee, water and medicine for one of her cats, she decided it was time to act.