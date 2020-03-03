You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coronavirus fears prompt cancellation of Chicago trade show
alert urgent

Coronavirus fears prompt cancellation of Chicago trade show

{{featured_button_text}}
McCormick Place

Outside Chicago's McCormick Place Convention Center

 Courtesy of NBC 5 Chicago

CHICAGO — Fears of a coronavirus outbreak prompted the cancellation Monday of the International Housewares Association trade show that was expected to attract about 60,000 people to Chicago’s McCormick Place convention center.

Officials: 6 deaths in Washington state from coronavirus

The trade-only event scheduled for March 14-17 was expected to draw 2,200 exhibitors from 45 countries. The association’s president, Derek Miller, says the organization decided against holding the show after consulting with exhibitors and retailers.

“For the last several weeks, we have been watching this situation very carefully, with our primary concern being the safety and well-being of the home and housewares industry,” Miller said in a statement. He added the global nature of the event, combined with worldwide concern over the coronavirus and travel restrictions made it impossible to hold the show.

Concerns about COVID-19 had an effect on attendance at PittCon, an annual convention for laboratory sciences currently being held at McCormack Place. PittCon spokesman Rocco Pacella said the decline in attendance was due to travel restrictions from certain countries. He noted a fifth of participants are from abroad, with the biggest international contingent from China.

David Whitaker, who heads Choose Chicago, the city’s tourism arm, notes nine conventions are scheduled in the next three months that are expected to draw 180,000 people. He says up to 15% of those expected to attend the conventions will be coming from outside the United States.

Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On assignment in Lake County
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

How the coronavirus likely will affect the Tokyo Olympics
Lee-wire

How the coronavirus likely will affect the Tokyo Olympics

  • Updated

TOKYO — The spreading coronavirus from China has been reported in more than 60 countries and puts the Tokyo Olympics at risk. The Olympics are set to open July 24 — less than five months away. The Paralympics follow Aug. 25.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts