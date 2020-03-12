Coronavirus impacts South Shore ridership as railroad continues to deep clean every night

The South Shore Line has seen a drop in ridership this week as concern about the coronavirus takes hold among commuters.

As Thursday afternoon rush hour began, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District President and CEO Michael Noland said ridership was likely to be down 15% to 20% for the day.

"We were about even Monday," Noland said of year-over-year comparisons. "Tuesday and Wednesday we started to see about a 10% drop."

The South Shore continues to operate a regular schedule and clean high-traffic and high-touch parts of its rail cars and stations every night, he said.

"We continue to operate and do what we can to minimize the risk," he said.

This week, it started using the antibacterial cleaner Microban 24, which promises to offer continuous protection for 24 hours, and has been effective on viruses similar to the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

"We're very happy we were able to find this product," Noland said of the Procter & Gamble cleaner.