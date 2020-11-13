Coronavirus on track to become No. 1 cause of death in Indiana

As number of new coronavirus cases in Indiana spirals to near-daily records highs, hospitalizations have soared and the disease is on track to soon become the state's No. 1 cause of death.
The state reported nearly 6,600 new cases in a single day last week, said Micah Pollak, associate professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest.
"At this rate of growth, I think we'll be at 10,000 before the end of the month," he said.
In Indiana's District 1, which includes Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, a total of 578 people were reported Friday to have died because of the virus.
Pollak's calculations showed a seven-day average positivity rate of 14.7% for District 1 through Nov. 5, the latest data available. He calculates the rate differently from the Indiana State Department of Health.
When the rate exceeds 10%, community spread is generally considered to be out of control because contact tracing — the practice of notifying a positive patient's contacts of possible exposure and providing recommendations — cannot be done effectively.
Despite an ever-increasing number of tests performed, the positivity rate continues to climb.
"If testing were rising at the same rate cases were spreading, the positivity rate would stay the same," Pollak said. "That’s the value of the positivity rate. It tells you if we are doing enough testing or how many cases we're missing."
However, positivity rates and the number of positive cases are merely warning signs for what really matters: hospitalizations and deaths, he said.
The seven-day rolling average for daily new ER visits and daily new hospitalizations have both increased to all-time highs.
As of Nov. 7, Northwest Indiana's seven-day average for ER visits was 86.3 per day, and the average for hospitalizations was 29.1.
On Oct. 21, the seven-day average of new hospitalizations per day hit 20.3, surpassing a previous record set April 6 of 20.1.
The skyrocketing numbers have led to full hospitals across Northwest Indiana with many intermittently going on bypass. That means the facility is full and cannot accept new patients.
This causes first responders to have to reroute ambulances when trying to rush patients experiencing medical emergencies or suffering from injuries to hospitals.
As of 8 p.m. Friday, Porter Regional Hospital was on total bypass, staff reported. Northwest Indiana Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point, Dyer, Hammond, Munster and Michigan City have also been experiencing bypass situations, said Robert Blaszkiewicz, communication and media relations specialist for Franciscan Health Northern Division.
Blaszkiewicz said all of the hospitals are experiencing occupancy rates nearing 90% with high volumes of coronavirus patients.
“This has led to our hospitals being placed on bypass intermittently recently. We are also seeing increasing numbers of COVID complaints in our emergency departments,” he said.
The average number of COVID deaths per day statewide was 38.3 as of Nov. 8, the latest data available Thursday, Pollak said.
By comparison, heart disease and cancer kill an average of 39.6 people and 36.9 people per day in Indiana, respectively.
COVID-19 is currently killing three times as many people in Indiana as respiratory disease, which takes average of 12 lives per day.
The flu, which was often was compared with coronavirus when the pandemic began, isn't even among the Top 10 causes of death, Pollak said.
The value of such comparisons is that they help put the magnitude of the pandemic in perspective, he said.
The average number of deaths per day could rise to 55 to 70 statewide in the coming weeks, Pollak said.
Mortality rates could be even higher regionally, if hospitals reach capacity or experience staffing issues and are forced to prioritize who receives treatment, he said.
Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings are likely to lead to further increases, he said.
"That’s not going to help. That's just going to make things worse," Pollak said. "It's really hard to find any bright spots or positive outlooks. Almost ever statistic you see here is worsening pretty rapidly."
The number of ER visits and hospitalizations help show how widespread the virus is, he said.
"You can see testing numbers skyrocketing, but you can dismiss them and say they're finding cases in people without symptoms," he said. "If you look at ER visits and hospitalizations, these are the people having serious consequences from catching the virus."
New restrictions will go into effect Sunday in Indiana that will require mask-wearing, social distancing and other measures. Restrictions will vary based on a color-coded county map.
The idea behind imposing restrictions is that you sacrifice nonessential activities to keep essential activities going, Pollak said.
"It's crazy we're closing schools because community spread is so high, but we're leaving bars open," he said.
Pollack, an economist, said local businesses are having a tough time.
The first wave of the pandemic hit them hard, in many cases because they weren't prepared, he said. Those that have survived have adapted and developed business models take pandemic restrictions into account.
