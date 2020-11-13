Coronavirus on track to become No. 1 cause of death in Indiana

“This has led to our hospitals being placed on bypass intermittently recently. We are also seeing increasing numbers of COVID complaints in our emergency departments,” he said.

The average number of COVID deaths per day statewide was 38.3 as of Nov. 8, the latest data available Thursday, Pollak said.

By comparison, heart disease and cancer kill an average of 39.6 people and 36.9 people per day in Indiana, respectively.

COVID-19 is currently killing three times as many people in Indiana as respiratory disease, which takes average of 12 lives per day.

The flu, which was often was compared with coronavirus when the pandemic began, isn't even among the Top 10 causes of death, Pollak said.

The value of such comparisons is that they help put the magnitude of the pandemic in perspective, he said.

The average number of deaths per day could rise to 55 to 70 statewide in the coming weeks, Pollak said.

Mortality rates could be even higher regionally, if hospitals reach capacity or experience staffing issues and are forced to prioritize who receives treatment, he said.

Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings are likely to lead to further increases, he said.