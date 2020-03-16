Coronavirus strands Region couple at sea

About two weeks ago, Michael and Linda Mason headed to Argentina to board the Celebrity Eclipse for a 15-day cruise from Buenos Aires to Santiago, Chile.

From Chile, they were going to embark on another 16- to 17-day trip from Santiago to San Diego, California. The trip, which the couple booked in July, was Michael Mason's retirement cruise. He had spent 19 years working with Rosemont, Illinois-based Reyes Holdings.

What was supposed to be a monthlong voyage, however, has been cut short as cruise line companies take precautions in the midst of a global pandemic.

On Saturday, the parent company for the ship, Celebrity Cruises, announced it would temporarily suspend cruise operations globally from Sunday until April 11, canceling the second half of the Masons' trip.

Though the second leg of their cruise has been canceled, the couple are no closer to making it back to Indiana, let alone the Lakes of the Four Seasons.

Since the Celebrity Eclipse approached a port in San Antonio, Chile, on Sunday morning, it has been doing "doughnuts in the sea," while the crew awaits word from Chilean health officials, Michael Mason said.