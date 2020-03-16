Coronavirus strands Region couple at sea

About two weeks ago, Michael and Linda Mason headed to Argentina to board the Celebrity Eclipse for a 15-day cruise from Buenos Aires to Santiago, Chile.
From Chile, they were going to embark on another 16- to 17-day trip from Santiago to San Diego, California. The trip, which the couple booked in July, was Michael Mason's retirement cruise. He had spent 19 years working with Rosemont, Illinois-based Reyes Holdings.
What was supposed to be a monthlong voyage, however, has been cut short as cruise line companies take precautions in the midst of a global pandemic.
On Saturday, the parent company for the ship, Celebrity Cruises, announced it would temporarily suspend cruise operations globally from Sunday until April 11, canceling the second half of the Masons' trip.
Though the second leg of their cruise has been canceled, the couple are no closer to making it back to Indiana, let alone the Lakes of the Four Seasons.
Since the Celebrity Eclipse approached a port in San Antonio, Chile, on Sunday morning, it has been doing "doughnuts in the sea," while the crew awaits word from Chilean health officials, Michael Mason said.
"What we're told is that the minister of health shut down all of the ports in Chile," Mason said. "They do have a case apparently somewhere in Chile where a small cruise ship has somebody with the virus, and they just shut everything down."
Mason said the captain of the Celebrity Eclipse has told passengers there isn't anyone aboard the ship who has novel coronavirus/COVID-19.
According to reports for Chilean media outlets, there are two cruise ships under quarantine after passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Saturday, Chile's Minister of Health Jaime Mañalich said in a tweet the country had suspended cruise ships docking in Chilean ports beginning Sunday morning.
When the Celebrity Eclipse arrived to Chile around 2:30 a.m. it was not allowed to enter the port, Mason said.
Despite not being able to dock, there haven't been any restrictions placed on vacationers on the ship, Mason said.
"All the restaurants were open. They've opened all the bars," he said. "The cruise line has opened up WiFi for everybody at no charge. They've done everything they can to make it bearable for people."
Currently, the Masons have tickets for a flight leaving Santiago about 6 p.m. Tuesday, connecting flights to Lima, Peru, then to Newark, New Jersey, with a flight coming in to O'Hare International Airport about noon Wednesday.
While staff on the cruise ship have tried to make it "bearable," Manson said there is still "frustration," surrounding the halted disembarkation.
"A concern that a lot of us have is, OK I get out of here Tuesday. By the time I get to New York, maybe they shut down the entire country. Then what do I do? I'm stuck in Newark, New Jersey, for two weeks," Mason said, adding the threat of novel coronavirus wasn't as prominent when they left for the trip at the end of February.
Celebrity Cruises isn't alone in its decision to temporarily suspend trips. On Friday, President Donald Trump said in a tweet that he requested various cruise lines to suspend outbound cruises for 30 days.
On Friday, Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line and MSC Cruises announced their responses to COVID-19. Carnival and Royal Caribbean announced the suspension of cruising in North America until April 10.
Norwegian Cruise Line said in a tweet it plans to suspend cruise voyages across its fleet through April 11, with hopes to continue operations April 12.
MSC Cruises announced it, too, is implementing a temporary suspension. All Caribbean cruises have been canceled until April 30, a tweet on the cruise liner's Twitter reads.