Coronavirus upends high school seniors' college decisions

Other schools, such as Northwestern University and the University of Chicago, have not yet announced any deadline changes.

Arun Ponnusamy, chief academic officer at Collegewise, a national educational consulting company, said he's disappointed schools aren't coordinating to delay deadlines systemwide.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is also keeping its May 1 deadline. Andrew Borst, director of undergraduate admissions, said the decision came so that the 3,0000 wait-listed students can also find out in a timely manner whether they were admitted or not.

Aware that where students decide to go to school will likely be impacted if their families start struggling financially due to the outbreak, colleges and universities have begun preparing for prospective students to have additional questions about their offers as the economy continues to spiral.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale's admission staff, for example, is trying to reach applicants through video messages and field questions quickly through email and social media.

Patrick Walsh, a past president of the Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling, told the Chicago Sun-Times that colleges will need to be more understanding of the difficulties students are facing right now.