A body was recovered Friday morning at West Beach, according to Portage police.

PORTAGE — A body was recovered Friday morning at a Lake Michigan beach on the western edge of Portage, authorities said.

The body washed ashore about a quarter-mile west of the bathhouse at West Beach, according to Portage police spokesman Capt. James Maynard.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division, is leading the recovery investigation.

Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes, her team and the DNR currently are working at the scene.

The body is an adult male, DNR police spokesman Officer Tyler Brock said.

It is not immediately clear if the body is that of Pawel Knych, a suburban Chicago man whose boat capsized off Marquette Park Beach on Aug. 11.

“It’s too early to tell,” Dykes said.

