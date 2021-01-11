 Skip to main content
Coroner identifies man killed in reported vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash
Coroner identifies man killed in reported vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash

GARY — A Gary man was killed in a crash late Sunday in the 600 block of West 35th Avenue that was reported to police as a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision.

Williams Ervin, 58, was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma, the Lake County coroner's office said.

His death was ruled an accident.

Gary police were dispatched about 6:15 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian. Coroner's investigators responded to the scene about 6:30 p.m.

Police took photographs of damage to the passenger side of the front windshield of a white vehicle.

Officers also shut down 35th Avenue between Jackson and Van Buren streets as they investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.

