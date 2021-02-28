 Skip to main content
Coroner IDs deceased Illinois man
Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

EAST CHICAGO — The Lake County coroner released the identity of a 27-year-old Illinois man pronounced dead Sunday at St. Catherine's Hospital.

Frank Fields Jr., of Phoenix, Illinois, was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m., the coroner said in a news release.

Fields was involved in an unspecified incident in the 1000 block of West 151st Street in East Chicago. His cause and manner of death are pending.

The East Chicago Police Department and Superior Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

