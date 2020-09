Coroner IDs man killed after being struck by vehicle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night has been identified.

Darryl Butkiewicz, 37, of Gary, was pronounced dead about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, due to blunt force trauma, a coroner's office release states.

His manner of death was listed as pending as of Thursday.

Butkiewicz had been struck by a vehicle at Fifth Avenue and Cleveland Street late Wednesday, police said.

Gary police found Butkiewicz seriously injured and coroner's staff later pronounced dead at the scene, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.