Coroner IDs woman killed in Lake County motorcycle accident

A 49-year-old woman has died following a June 5 motorcycle accident in West Creek Township, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Dana Plummer, of Frankfort, Illinois, was pronounced dead at 1:24 p.m. on Sunday at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point.
The extent of Plummer's injuries were not specified, however, the manner of death is listed as an accident.
Mary Freda
South Lake County Reporter
Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.
