Coroner on scene of Gary crash

A Lake county coroner's van is seen Sunday night at the scene of a crash in the 600 block of 35th Avenue in Gary.
Gary police shut down 35th Avenue between Jackson and Van Buren streets Sunday night after responding to a report of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian.
GARY — Lake County coroner's investigators responded to the scene of a crash Sunday night in the area of 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Gary police were dispatched about 6:15 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian.
At the scene, a body could be seen covered by a white sheet along the side of the road.
Police took photographs of damage to the passenger side of the front windshield of a white vehicle.
Officers also shut down 35th Avenue between Jackson and Van Buren streets as they investigated.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Gary police could not be immediately reached for more information about the crash.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Steven Henry Bridgmon
Gender: Male DOB: December 23, 1996 Eye color: Blue Brown Hair color: Height: 5-foot-5 Weight: 153 pounds
Wanted for: Robbery with bodily injury
Provided
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Alize M Hicks
Gender: Male DOB: May 9, 1996 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6-feet Weight: 148 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing controlled substance
Provided
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Joshua Jerome Jackson
Gender: Male DOB: July 31, 1998 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 5-foot-8 Weight: 185 pounds
Wanted for: Robbery with bodily injury
Provided
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Shawn Thomas Silver
Gender: Male DOB: June 28, 1976 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 160 pounds
Wanted for: Rape, criminal confinement
Provided
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Orlando Wayne Brookshire
Gender: Male DOB: November 25, 1977 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 165 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing controlled substance
Provided
Anthony Orlando Lee
Gender: Male DOB: March 6, 1989 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 5-foot-7 Weight: 230 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing controlled substance
Provided
Blas Robles
Gender: Male DOB: February 1, 1983 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 5-foot-6 Weight: 200 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing controlled substance
Provided
Jean Uvette Jones
Gender: Female DOB: May 14, 1975 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 5-foot-1 Weight: 107 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing controlled substance
Provided
John William Grodetz
Gender: Male DOB: October 8, 1996 Eye color: Blue Brown Hair color: Height: 5-foot-6 Weight: 160 pounds
Wanted for: Burglary, auto theft
Provided
Karriem Ze Branch
Gender: Male DOB: June 7, 1999 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 5-foot-7 Weight: 144 pounds
Wanted for: Escape/ICU monitoring violation
Provided
Lamarcus Arkell Stewart
Gender: Male DOB: May 12, 1997 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 6-feet Weight: 158 pounds
Wanted for: Robbery with bodily injury
Provided
Tara Marie Zambrano
Gender: Female DOB: December 20, 1992 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 5-foot-2 Weight: 123 pounds
Wanted for: Escape
Provided
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!