Coroner on scene of Gary crash

GARY — Lake County coroner's investigators responded to the scene of a crash Sunday night in the area of 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Gary police were dispatched about 6:15 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian.

At the scene, a body could be seen covered by a white sheet along the side of the road.

Police took photographs of damage to the passenger side of the front windshield of a white vehicle.

Officers also shut down 35th Avenue between Jackson and Van Buren streets as they investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Gary police could not be immediately reached for more information about the crash.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

