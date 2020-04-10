You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coroner searching for family of deceased 54-year-old
alert urgent

Coroner searching for family of deceased 54-year-old

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

CROWN POINT — After a Sauk Village man died at a Dyer hospital, Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey is searching for family members of the deceased 54-year-old.

It is believed he has relatives in Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area, Frey said.

On Friday, Ludvig Hammock was transported from his residence to Franciscan Dyer Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Hammock last lived at 2437 223rd St. in Sauk Village, the coroner said.

Anyone with information on the man or the location of his relatives is asked to call the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts