Coroner searching for family of deceased 54-year-old

CROWN POINT — After a Sauk Village man died at a Dyer hospital, Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey is searching for family members of the deceased 54-year-old.
It is believed he has relatives in Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area, Frey said.
On Friday, Ludvig Hammock was transported from his residence to Franciscan Dyer Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Hammock last lived at 2437 223rd St. in Sauk Village, the coroner said.
Anyone with information on the man or the location of his relatives is asked to call the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265.
Charles William Bartell
Brian Keith Berry
Christian Dambeck
Veechous Valentine Gabbidon
Tristan Riley York
Anthony Keith Lee
Corey Conner Shaughnessy
Charles Edward Hodges
Clayton Leonard Bessigano Sr.
Christian Lorenzo Buchanan-Purdiman
Leila Renee Shojaee
Alexandra Dee Chambliss
Ashley Nicole Stasi
Daniel Robert Gasaway
David Franklin Cooper
James Wesley Twitdy
Jerry Allen Hernandez
Lisa Marie Carlisle
Michael Edward Flores III
Michael Louis Obregon
Christopher Kevin Baker
Kristopher Theodore Komenich
Marcus Terrell Jennings
Paul Richard Marshall
Phillip Davis Jr.
Ramon Scott Durr
Theodore Perez Gonzalez
Vanessa Wallace
Warren Unsell Dixon
William Levell Young
Zachary Jay Burnett
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!