Coroner searching for family of deceased 54-year-old

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — After a Sauk Village man died at a Dyer hospital, Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey is searching for family members of the deceased 54-year-old.

It is believed he has relatives in Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area, Frey said.

On Friday, Ludvig Hammock was transported from his residence to Franciscan Dyer Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Hammock last lived at 2437 223rd St. in Sauk Village, the coroner said.

Anyone with information on the man or the location of his relatives is asked to call the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.