Coroner searching for family of deceased Hammond man

HAMMOND — The Lake County coroner is asking the public’s help to find family members of a deceased 68-year-old man.

Timothy J. Farkas, of Hammond, died on Jan. 10 and his remains are at the Lake County coroner’s office, Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey said.

Farkas lived at Renaissance Towers at 535 Logan Drive in Hammond. He is described as a white man 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He had white hair and blue eyes.

In his earlier years, Farkas worked in the oil refinery industry in Casper, Wyoming, and he was employed at the Atlantic Richfield Refinery in East Chicago, Frey said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.

