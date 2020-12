Coroner seeking family of deceased East Chicago woman

The Lake County coroner's office is looking for the relatives of a deceased East Chicago woman.

Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey asked for the public's help Monday in finding the immediate family of the 52-year-old.

Officials tentatively identified the woman as Patricia Stevens, pending confirmation from the next of kin.

The woman's cause and manner of death were listed as pending early Monday. She was pronounced dead about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, a coroner's release states.

The woman lived in the 3900 block of Alder Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lake County coroner's office at 219-755-3265.

