 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coroner seeking family of deceased NWI man
alert urgent

Coroner seeking family of deceased NWI man

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

GARY — The Lake County coroner's office is looking for the relatives of a deceased man. 

Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey, on Wednesday, asked for the public's help in finding the immediate family or relatives of 71-year-old Eugene Kenneth Nelson. 

Nelson, who died of natural causes, remains in the care of the coroner's office. 

Anyone with information regarding Nelson should call the Lake County coroner's office at 219-755-3265.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Conchata Ferrell, who starred in 'Two and a half men,' dies at 77

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts