Coroner seeks help finding deceased woman's immediate family
Coroner seeks help finding deceased woman's immediate family

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

The Lake County coroner is asking for the public's assistance in finding immediate family for Lisa Blake, a 64-year-old woman who previously resided in Hammond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner's office at 219-755-3265.

