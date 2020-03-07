Coroner seeks help finding deceased woman's immediate family

The Lake County coroner is asking for the public's assistance in finding immediate family for Lisa Blake, a 64-year-old woman who previously resided in Hammond.
Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner's office at 219-755-3265.
The Lake County coroner is asking for the public's assistance in finding immediate family for Lisa Blake, a 64-year-old woman who previously resided in Hammond.
Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner's office at 219-755-3265.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.