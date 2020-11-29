 Skip to main content
Coroner seeks help finding Gary woman's family
Coroner seeks help finding Gary woman's family

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

The Lake County coroner's office is asking for the public's help in locating immediate family for a deceased Gary woman in the office's care.

Pamela Gail Lindsey, 59, lived in the 400 block of Pierce Street.

Anyone with information regarding Lindsey can call the coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.

