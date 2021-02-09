Coroner seeks next of kin for deceased Hammond man

HAMMOND — The Lake County coroner's office is looking for relatives of a deceased man.
Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey, on Monday, asked for the public's help in finding the immediate family or relatives of 67-year-old Isaiah Johnson, of Hammond.
Johnson was found unresponsive Monday in his home at 1625 175th Street. He died of natural causes, the coroner's office said.
Johnson is believed to have surviving family in the Northwest Indiana or Chicagoland area, a coroner's release stated.
Anyone with more information was urged to contact the coroner's office at 219-755-3265.
