Council approves zoning for new Crown Point hospital

CROWN POINT — The new Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point is one step closer to breaking ground.

The City Council on Monday unanimously agreed to rezone a 50-plus-acre parcel of land in the development.

Franciscan Alliance owns around 155 acres near the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231, where a 510-acre, multi-million-dollar plan that includes a new hospital is in place, said Jeff Ban, of DVG, Inc.

The 50-acre parcel was zoned B-3, while the rest of the acreage was zoned OS-1, which created a conflict for the development, Ban said.

According to the city's zoning code, a hospital cannot be built in a B-3 business zone because it is not a permitted use of the land. Land that has an OS-1 office service zone allows for hospitals, medical offices and medical clinics to be built.

"The actual position of the new hospital on this site was actually straddling that zoning line," he said.