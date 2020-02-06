You are the owner of this article.
Council approves zoning for new Crown Point hospital
A rendering of the new Franciscan Health hospital planned for Crown Point.

 Provided

CROWN POINT — The new Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point is one step closer to breaking ground. 

The City Council on Monday unanimously agreed to rezone a 50-plus-acre parcel of land in the development. 

Franciscan Alliance owns around 155 acres near the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231, where a 510-acre, multi-million-dollar plan that includes a new hospital is in place, said Jeff Ban, of DVG, Inc. 

The 50-acre parcel was zoned B-3, while the rest of the acreage was zoned OS-1, which created a conflict for the development, Ban said. 

According to the city's zoning code, a hospital cannot be built in a B-3 business zone because it is not a permitted use of the land. Land that has an OS-1 office service zone allows for hospitals, medical offices and medical clinics to be built. 

"The actual position of the new hospital on this site was actually straddling that zoning line," he said. 

Ban said city officials can expect a groundbreaking soon. According to previous Times reports, Franciscan expects to open the new hospital in late 2022. 

Major Crown Point hospital to be molded by one in Michigan City

The city's Plan Commission agreed unanimously to send a favorable recommendation to the council in mid-January. 

Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said the Plan Commission believed the OS-1 zone would be the "best use for the property" and the appropriate zone for a full-service hospital and "subsequent surrounding medical-related services." 

Schlueter added the rezoning is in line with the city's comprehensive plan.

"We talked about this extensively, it makes a lot of sense for what they want to do," said 4th District Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, who also sits on the Plan Commission. 

