Councilman in kidnapping case could see charges dismissed within 6 months

CROWN POINT — Gary Councilman Ronald Brewer could see his criminal charges dismissed in six months if he avoids any further contact with law enforcement, attorneys said Monday.

Brewer, 45, was charged in November 2019 in connection with allegations he tracked his stolen Lexus to East Chicago on Sept. 22, 2019, fired a gun at several teens in the Lexus and transported a 14-year-old boy at gunpoint to Gary.

Brewer was facing charges of kidnapping, criminal confinement and intimidation.

The Lake County prosecutor's office filed an amended charge Monday of intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor, and moved to dismiss all remaining charges.

Brewer, who appeared in court with attorney Scott King, accepted a pretrial diversion agreement, which would allow him to avoid a criminal conviction if he stays out of trouble.

King said he had spoken with Lake County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Barbara McConnell about the agreement.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay said he was aware of negotiations between King and McConnell. He moved to dismiss Brewer's felony charges.