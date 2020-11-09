 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Councilman in kidnapping case could see charges dismissed within 6 months
alert urgent

Councilman in kidnapping case could see charges dismissed within 6 months

{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald Brewer

Ronald Brewer

 Provided

CROWN POINT — Gary Councilman Ronald Brewer could see his criminal charges dismissed in six months if he avoids any further contact with law enforcement, attorneys said Monday.

Brewer, 45, was charged in November 2019 in connection with allegations he tracked his stolen Lexus to East Chicago on Sept. 22, 2019, fired a gun at several teens in the Lexus and transported a 14-year-old boy at gunpoint to Gary.

Brewer was facing charges of kidnapping, criminal confinement and intimidation. 

The Lake County prosecutor's office filed an amended charge Monday of intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor, and moved to dismiss all remaining charges.

Brewer, who appeared in court with attorney Scott King, accepted a pretrial diversion agreement, which would allow him to avoid a criminal conviction if he stays out of trouble.

King said he had spoken with Lake County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Barbara McConnell about the agreement.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay said he was aware of negotiations between King and McConnell. He moved to dismiss Brewer's felony charges.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepted Brewer's pretrial diversion agreement and set a review hearing for May 10.

In a recorded 911 call obtained last year by The Times, Brewer was heard saying the teen's mother would be getting him back "in a (expletive) body bag."

Brewer, who was the Common Council president at the time, called 911 to report his car was stolen the night before he tracked down the alleged suspects in East Chicago, records show.

Brewer was arrested later that night outside his Gary home. East Chicago police said he should have let police handle the situation, rather than taking the boy against his will from East Chicago to Gary.

King previously has said he didn't see a basis for the most serious counts against Brewer because of a citizen's arrest law.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Trebek remembered by Jeopardy! colleges, contestants 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts