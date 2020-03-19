Counterfeit medical, coronavirus test kits seized at O’Hare

CHICAGO — Authorities intercepted packages of prohibited medical test kits shipped from the United Kingdom to an O'Hare International Airport facility.

The packages were intercepted Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers who were assigned to O’Hare International Airport’s International Mail Facility, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chicago Field Office.

Officials warned the public should be aware there are counterfeit home testing kits being sold on the internet and in informal direct-to-consumer transactions.

“CBP personnel have done a phenomenal job with intercepting these items,” said Lesley Lukens, chief supervisory officer of the International Mail Facility. “Each seizure provides additional insight into past, current and future smuggling trends to assist CBP with intercepting additional parcels containing similar items that are harmful to our personal health and national security.”

The medical kits included tests for coronavirus among various other viruses and diseases such as meningitis, MRSA and salmonella. Officials noted there was generally one coronavirus test kit per each package.