Country-A-Fair heading to Schererville

Vince Fioretti, then 8, fed the animals in the petting zoo at the Country-A-Fair held at Redar Park in Schererville, Sept. 22, 2012. The Country-A-Fair is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Redar Park, 217 Gregory St.

 Jillian Pancini, file, The Times

SCHERERVILLE — Fall-themed games, food trucks and a free petting zoo are just a preview of what families can do at the annual Schererville Country-A-Fair Saturday.

This year, the fair has triple the amount of vendors, a new band performing and giant yard games, said Schererville Recreation Coordinator Josh Barnes.

Barnes said the fair, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Redar Park, 217 Gregory St., covers the “classics” like rides and a free petting zoo that children can get in. But it also boasts new activities like bubble making.

Six or seven superheroes also will be at the fair, he added. Spiderman, Black Panther, Bo Peep from “Toy Story,” Buzz, Elsa and Anna are scheduled to make an appearance.

The one-day fest also will feature bounce houses, a free raffle, a scarecrow costume contest, a balloon artist and a face painter.

For the town, the fest is a way to kick off the fall season, Barnes said.

For more information, visit www.schererville.org/events.

