CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Commissioners has approved the firing of the leader of the county’s homeland security agency following allegations she violated internal policies on official vehicle use and time off benefits.
In a public meeting Wednesday, Commissioners Mike Repay, D-Hammond, and Kyle Allen, D-Gary, voted to adopt a recommendation that Jodi Richmond, the director of the Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (LCHSEMA), be fired for cause.
Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, was absent from the meeting and did not vote.
The move to fire Richmond comes at the recommendation of the Lake County Emergency Planning Committee, an 18-member panel of public officials and industry representatives. Richmond will remain on the county payroll until the human resources department concludes a formal termination, according to HR Director Danielle Royster.
Commissioners did not elaborate on the circumstances of Richmond’s termination, other than to confirm she is being fired for cause. Richmond allegedly violated county policy on at least two occasions, according to a county official briefed on the matter.
The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss details of the decision.
Richmond was involved in a traffic accident while on duty in an official vehicle but failed to report the wreck to the county, the official said. She also awarded compensatory time off work to a part-time employee even though the worker was not eligible for it, the official added.
Meanwhile, Matthew Fech, an attorney for the board of commissioners, said the decision to fire Richmond adhered to established procedure for terminating county employees.
“We believe we afforded Ms. Richmond all her due process rights in regards to the nature of the allegations,” Fech told The Times. “We found the actions and omissions (by Richmond) to be of such a nature that termination was appropriate.”
Richmond was given the option of resigning in lieu of being fired, but she refused to step down voluntarily, according to the unnamed county official. It remains unclear whether she intends to challenge her termination in court.
The Times was unable to reach Richmond for comment Wednesday.
Repay said the county will conduct a search for Richmond’s successor once her termination is official.
“We will do a local and regional search to find a replacement and get somebody highly qualified and skilled,” Repay said. “That’s the plan.”
One of Lake County’s smallest, least visible departments, LCHSEMA’s primary mission is to coordinate disaster response efforts with local, state and federal agencies. It is also responsible for drafting the county’s comprehensive emergency management plan and securing state and federal grants to ease the fiscal burden on local public safety agencies.
The Board of Commissioners promoted Richmond to homeland security director in 2009 after she served for about a year as interim director. She leads a staff of two full-time employees and makes a $50,358 annual salary, according to the county auditor's office.