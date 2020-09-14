County rejects claim of voter suppression

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — As the second largest county in the state geographically, it is "unimaginable" that LaPorte County only has two early voting locations, county commissioner candidate Joe Haney told the local election board.

"Tens of thousands of LaPorte County citizens have to drive as much as 45 minutes to reach an early voting location," he told the county election board Friday. "This election is likely to see both a record number of absentee ballots, as well as total voter turnout. The failures of the election board, the county clerk and commission leadership on election issues this year are unprecedented in this county."

Haney, a Republican, is facing off against Democrat incumbent Commissioner Vidya Kora, a physician, for the third district seat in the upcoming general election.

In particular, Haney objected to election officials not certifying an additional early voting location in the southern portion of LaPorte County.

"Both the South County Community Coalition and the Better Government Study Group worked together to make the process as easy as possible for the election board and county clerk," he said. "The town of Wanatah had unanimously approved a location, the Wanatah Town Hall, as an early voting location as well."