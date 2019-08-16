CROWN POINT — Three sitting judges have been chosen as possible replacements for a retiring Lake County Superior Court judge, the Indiana Supreme Court announced this week.
Following public interviews Wednesday, the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission selected Judge Gina L. Jones of the Town Court of Merrillville and magistrates Lisa A. Berdine and Michael N. Pagano, both of the Lake Circuit Court, as candidates to fill the Superior Court vacancy.
The nominees are vying for the seat vacated by Judge John Pera, who retired on July 1. Their nominations will be forwarded to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has 60 days to appoint one of them to the bench.
In early May, Berdine and Pagano were two of three nominees chosen in the previous round of judicial interviews for Lake Superior Court. Holcomb tapped Lake Circuit Magistrate Stephen E. Scheele to fill that vacancy.
Pagano has been magistrate of Lake Superior Court, County Division 3, since 2003, according to the Indiana State Bar Association. He previously worked in private practice for firms in Chicago and Hammond.
Berdine became a magistrate judge in the Lake Circuit Court in 2017. A graduate of Valparaiso University Law School, she spent 10 years in private practice before becoming a judge.
The third nominee, Jones, has been a Merrillville Town Court judge since 2011. Also a Valparaiso law graduate, she presides over criminal misdemeanor and traffic cases, as well as minor civil lawsuits.
Both Pagano and Berdine were highly rated in a survey of local attorneys conducted by the Lake County Bar Association earlier this month. The survey included feedback from 378 attorneys, who rated the applicants on their legal ability, demeanor, impartiality and court administration.
Of the 15 applicants for the Superior Court seat, Pagano received the highest composite score — 8.1 on a 10-point scale. Berdine was fourth highest, with a composite rating of 7.0, while Jones received a score of 6.5.
In a bit of a surprise, Munster-based attorney Kristen D. Hill was not among the three nominees selected by the commission. A former Superior Court magistrate, Hill was the third highest-rated candidate in the bar association survey and was one of three finalists for Superior Court judge in March.