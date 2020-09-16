 Skip to main content
Couple accused of stealing from Down syndrome group ask judge to dismiss charge
CROWN POINT — A couple charged with stealing money from the Down Syndrome Association of Northwest Indiana is asking a judge to dismiss one of several charges against them.

William P. Buckley Jr., 44, and Dawn Buckley, 46, of Davenport, Florida, say in court filings there's no evidence to support a felony charge of fraud on a financial institution.

They're also charged with felony theft, which is not part of their motion to dismiss.

The couple is accused of stealing as much at $160,000 from the organization by withdrawing cash from the group's accounts, buying airline tickets, gift cards and jewelry, and paying for remodeling work at their home.

Dawn Buckley served as the organization's executive director, and William Buckley was its board president, according to court records.

Their attorney, William Padula, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas on Wednesday the Buckleys were authorized to signers on the organization's account at First Midwest Bank but the bank sustained no losses.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said a jury should decide whether "this is defrauding a bank or just stealing money."

Cappas took the Buckleys' motion to dismiss under advisement. Padula must file a brief by Oct. 14, and Bruno has until Oct. 28 to respond.

Cappas planned to issue a ruling by Nov. 12.

The judge also set the Buckleys' trial to begin April 19. 

Because they now live in Florida, they will be excused from the Nov. 12 hearing but must attend a March 25 pretrial hearing.

