Couple accused of stealing from Down syndrome group ask judge to dismiss charge

CROWN POINT — A couple charged with stealing money from the Down Syndrome Association of Northwest Indiana is asking a judge to dismiss one of several charges against them.
William P. Buckley Jr., 44, and Dawn Buckley, 46, of Davenport, Florida, say in court filings there's no evidence to support a felony charge of fraud on a financial institution.
They're also charged with felony theft, which is not part of their motion to dismiss.
The couple is accused of stealing as much at $160,000 from the organization by withdrawing cash from the group's accounts, buying airline tickets, gift cards and jewelry, and paying for remodeling work at their home.
Dawn Buckley served as the organization's executive director, and William Buckley was its board president, according to court records.
Their attorney, William Padula, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas on Wednesday the Buckleys were authorized to signers on the organization's account at First Midwest Bank but the bank sustained no losses.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said a jury should decide whether "this is defrauding a bank or just stealing money."
Cappas took the Buckleys' motion to dismiss under advisement. Padula must file a brief by Oct. 14, and Bruno has until Oct. 28 to respond.
Cappas planned to issue a ruling by Nov. 12.
The judge also set the Buckleys' trial to begin April 19.
Because they now live in Florida, they will be excused from the Nov. 12 hearing but must attend a March 25 pretrial hearing.
Bennie Therrell
Brandon Deshaun Rogers
Brandon Williams
Breanna Lee McDaniel
Brian Lee Thomas
Brittni Campbell
Bruce Brooks-Wright
Cameron Terrell Seals
Carl Lee Thomas
Catherine Eckstrom
Christopher Wesby
Consuelo Castillo
Cory Simmons
Darian Goodlander
Dawn Bogart
Efrain Gonzalez
Fernando Zavala
James Allen Knots
Jazzmine Batts
Jesus Macias
Jesus Pena
John Miller Jr.
Joshua Daniel Dudenski
Josue Galvez Torres
Keenan Hooker
Kissmet Solitaire Perkins
Lavell Vincent Nylon
Lionel James
Lydia Theresa Conley
Marsean Roberts
Melvin Collins
Michael Edward Banter
Michael Taline Williams
Michelle Teresa Snyder
Patrick Sebella
Sean Jacques
Shaquita Donella Jones
Trentez Tucker Dashawn
William Piekarczyk
William Westerfield
Willie M. Walker
Willie Walker
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!