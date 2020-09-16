Couple accused of stealing from Down syndrome group ask judge to dismiss charge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A couple charged with stealing money from the Down Syndrome Association of Northwest Indiana is asking a judge to dismiss one of several charges against them.

William P. Buckley Jr., 44, and Dawn Buckley, 46, of Davenport, Florida, say in court filings there's no evidence to support a felony charge of fraud on a financial institution.

They're also charged with felony theft, which is not part of their motion to dismiss.

The couple is accused of stealing as much at $160,000 from the organization by withdrawing cash from the group's accounts, buying airline tickets, gift cards and jewelry, and paying for remodeling work at their home.

Dawn Buckley served as the organization's executive director, and William Buckley was its board president, according to court records.

Their attorney, William Padula, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas on Wednesday the Buckleys were authorized to signers on the organization's account at First Midwest Bank but the bank sustained no losses.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said a jury should decide whether "this is defrauding a bank or just stealing money."