Couple admit to whipping girl for not staying focused on her homework
CROWN POINT — A Merrillville father and his girlfriend were placed on 18 months of probation Tuesday for allowing the woman to whip his 13-year-old child for not focusing on homework.

Terrel L. McCollum, 38, admitted he was home when his co-defendant, Paulatanisha Montgomery-Hilton, 30, whipped the girl's legs with a belt and electrical cord Nov. 5, 2019, at their Merrillville home.

Unbeknownst to the girl, Montgomery-Hilton had set up a camera in the basement and whipped the girl after noticing the girl had become distracted while she was working on homework, according to the couple's plea agreements.

McCollum was in the kitchen as Montgomery-Hilton whipped the girl in a bedroom, records state. At one point, he entered the room to show Hilton more video of the girl not doing her homework.

He also told Montgomery-Hilton to stop counting how many lashings the girl received and to "hit her till she gets it."

When the girl went to sit down, she said "ouch," which prompted Hilton to whip her two more times, the plea agreements state.

McCollum and Montgomery-Hilton each pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony. They were each represented by attorney Shane O'Donnell.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepted their plea agreements Tuesday. He sentenced each to 18 months in the Lake County Jail, but suspended the terms in favor of probation.

They each must successfully complete a parenting class, records show.

If McCollum and Montgomery-Hilton successfully complete probation, they may petition to court to reduce their convictions to a misdemeanor.

